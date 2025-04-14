As feds void visas, Arizona campus union calls on universities to protect international students

United Campus Workers of Arizona says that at least 50 international students at Arizona State University have had their visas revoked by the Trump administration.

Members of the union called on universities to protect students outside an Arizona Board of Regents meeting in Flagstaff Thursday.

About a dozen union members rallied outside of the High Country Conference Center on the Northern Arizona University campus after they spoke to the board of regents and other officials during a public comment period.

University of Arizona graduate student Marcos Esparza is a member of United Campus Workers of Arizona and says the board and universities are failing in their duties.

“We would like them to actually speak up in defense of their students and against the current Trump administration and state that their students need to be safe on campus and can't be at risk of being deported or having their visas revoked," Esparza says.

United Campus Workers is advising international students, but Esparza says it should be the job of administrators.

The union wants new policies that prevent immigration authorities from entering Arizona campuses.

NAU Associate Vice President Kim Ott says, for privacy reasons, the university won’t say whether any visas have been canceled there.

But Ott says the university is working with international students on an individual basis.

"We are fully committed to supporting our international students and have been working closely with them on an individual basis to provide information, resources, and guidance tailored to their unique circumstances. This has been an ongoing effort throughout the spring semester," Ott says.

The U.S. Department of State has revoked more than 300 student visas from those suspected of criticizing the U.S. and its policies toward Israel.