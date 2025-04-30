Whooping cough spikes in Mohave County as vaccination rates fall

Mohave County health officials have reported a surge in whooping cough cases this year.

The vaccine-preventable sickness, officially known as pertussis, has reached its highest level in the county since 2015 with 18 cases reported so far in 2025. Statewide to date, nearly 400 whooping cough cases have been confirmed. Last year, just under 800 whooping cough cases were recorded in Arizona with Mohave County confirming only six.

It comes as Arizona’s vaccination rates have fallen in recent years with 89% of kindergartners up to date on whooping cough shots.

“It is highly likely that the decline in vaccinations are contributing to the increased vulnerability of our communities,” says Lynne Valentine, nursing services manager for the Mohave County Department of Public Health. “Vaccination remains the best way to prevent the spread of this very contagious illness.”

According to officials, whooping cough poses the greatest risk to infants and young children who can suffer from pneumonia, seizures and even death. The sickness often begins with mild cold-like symptoms and progresses to more severe coughing fits that can last for weeks.

Two types of vaccinations protect against whooping cough. The DTaP vaccine is recommended for young children and the Tdap booster is for children ages 11 to 12 and for adults every 10 years. In addition, officials urge pregnant women to get the Tdap vaccine during each pregnancy top protect newborns.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says families should ensure vaccines are up to date and monitor for whooping cough symptoms like persistent coughs. They also say people should seek immediate medical care if a whooping cough infection is suspected.