Equipment failure causes extended power outage at Grand Canyon North Rim

Crews are working to restore power at the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park Thursday.

The National Park Service says the outage started around 7 p.m. Sunday due to an equipment failure involving a transformer near the Grand Canyon Lodge.

The lodge, which is the only hotel on the North Rim, started canceling overnight reservations Monday. It's not clear when rooms will reopen for guests.

“The National Park Service appreciates visitors’ patience and understanding as we continue working closely with the concessioner to restore lodging and food services to full operations,” the agency said in a press release.

Crews have been working around heavy rain and lightning storms to restore power over the last few days.

The outage also impacts the General Store, fuel station, the North Rim Campground, campground showers, employee housing and other administrative areas.

The campground, backcountry information kiosk, scenic viewpoints and the North Kaibab Trail remain open and accessible as of Thursday morning.

All evening programs will be held at the North Rim Campground until power is back.

The North Rim opened for the 2025 season on May 15. Most seasonal services remain open through October 15.