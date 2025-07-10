© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Grand Canyon's North Rim, Jacob Lake evacuated as White Sage Fire burns; US 89A closed

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 10, 2025 at 7:17 PM MST
The lightning-caused White Sage Fire was last reported at 1,000 acres burning about 15 miles south of Fredonia.
Courtesy of Bureau of Land Management - Arizona Strip District Office
The lightning-caused White Sage Fire was last reported at 1,000 acres burning about 15 miles south of Fredonia.

The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, the nearby community of Jacob Lake and the surrounding areas of the forest were evacuated Thursday evening due to the fast-moving White Sage Fire.

The lightning-caused fire was first reported on Wednesday, approximately 15 miles south of Fredonia, and had reached 1,000 acres with 0% containment as of Thursday.

"Evacuees should travel calmly at a normal rate of speed and stay on paved roads only. North Rim day use is closed until further notice," an alert from Grand Canyon National Park reads.

Several Bureau of Land Management crews and aircraft are working the blaze.

National park officials say this fire is unrelated to the Dragon Bravo Fire, a lightning-caused blaze that is being managed for forest health within the park.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Fire Season 2025grand canyon national parknorth rimJacob Lake
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF