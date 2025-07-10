Grand Canyon's North Rim, Jacob Lake evacuated as White Sage Fire burns; US 89A closed

The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, the nearby community of Jacob Lake and the surrounding areas of the forest were evacuated Thursday evening due to the fast-moving White Sage Fire.

The lightning-caused fire was first reported on Wednesday, approximately 15 miles south of Fredonia, and had reached 1,000 acres with 0% containment as of Thursday.

"Evacuees should travel calmly at a normal rate of speed and stay on paved roads only. North Rim day use is closed until further notice," an alert from Grand Canyon National Park reads.

Several Bureau of Land Management crews and aircraft are working the blaze.

National park officials say this fire is unrelated to the Dragon Bravo Fire, a lightning-caused blaze that is being managed for forest health within the park.