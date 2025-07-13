Wildfire destroys historic Grand Canyon Lodge on North Rim

Grand Canyon National Park officials confirm the historic lodge on the North Rim was destroyed in the extreme expansion of the Dragon Bravo Fire overnight.

Superintendent Ed Keable informed park residents, staff and others of the news in a meeting Sunday. He said the visitor center, the gas station, a wastewater treatment plant, an administrative building and some employee housing were among the up to 80 structures lost.

The fire is now up to 5,000 acres with no containment. The Southwest Complex Incident Management Team 4 will take command tomorrow morning.

Park officials say the Dragon Bravo Fire exhibited "extreme and volatile" fire behavior amid winds gusting up to 40 miles per hour Saturday night, resulting in a 500-acre expansion.

Fire crews worked overnight to slow the fire’s progression under dangerous and fast-changing conditions. However, they couldn't use aerial retardant due to the chlorine gas leak at the water treatment facility.

Officials say they immediately evacuated firefighters from critical areas nearby and hikers from the inner canyon.

Chlorine gas is used in the water treatment process. It is heavier than air and can quickly settle into lower elevations, such as the inner canyon. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says significant exposure can cause severe lung damage and death.

Phantom Ranch at the bottom of the canyon was immediately evacuated and remains closed. All inner canyon corridor trails and campgrounds are closed until further notice, including the North Kaibab Trail, South Kaibab Trail and Bright Angel below Havasupai Gardens.

Grand Canyon National Park A map of the Dragon Bravo Fire released by the National Park Service on July 13, 2025.

The North Rim is typically open seasonally from May through October. Park officials say it will remain closed to all visitor access for the remainder of the 2025 season.

The park initially managed the lightning-caused Dragon Bravo Fire to benefit forest health but shifted to suppression as it grew rapidly Friday with hot temperatures, low humidity and wind.

No injuries have been reported.

Lines hold steady on nearby White Sage Fire

The Dragon Bravo Fire is one of two wildfires burning at or near the North Rim.

An estimated 500 visitors, 200 workers and community members at the North Rim and Jacob Lake were evacuated Friday due to the nearby White Sage Fire.

Crews have managed to hold containment lines on the 40,186-acre fire with minimal growth in recent days. It remains 0% contained.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.