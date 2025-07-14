'Extreme fire behavior' continues to push Dragon Bravo Fire across Grand Canyon

Officials say the Dragon Bravo Fire on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park continues to burn heavily. Crews reported extreme fire behavior overnight and early Monday as they work both day and night shifts.

Heavy aerial resources are assisting ground crews as they attempt to suppress the wildfire that has grown to more than 5,700 acres and burned more than 70 structures within the park, including the historic Grand Canyon Lodge.

The lightning-caused Dragon Bravo Fire was first reported on July 4 and was 0% contained as of Monday morning. National Park Service fire crews initially had managed the fire and allowed it to burn to fulfill its natural role in the ecosystem. But on Friday, officials evacuated the North Rim as the wildfire exploded in size.

Those closures and evacuations remain in place.

The Southwest Area Complex Incident Management Team assumed command of the fire response Monday and firefighters are working to preserve structures and other cultural and natural resources on the North Rim.

In addition, a hazardous materials team is working to mitigate the effects of a chlorine gas leak at the water treatment facility that burned.

Several areas of the Grand Canyon remain closed including the North and South Kaibab Trails, the Bright Angel Trail below Havasupai Gardens, the River Trail between Pipe Creek and South Kaibab, Tonto East between Havasupai Garden and Tip Off, along with all backcountry and canyoneering routes from the North and South Kaibab and the Bright Angel Trail. Phantom Ranch and the Bright Angel Campgrounds are also closed and river runners are barred from stopping at Boat Beach, but can go to Pipe Creek for exchanges

Officials have closed the North Rim of the Grand Canyon for the rest of the 2025 season and U.S. Route 89A is closed between Fredonia and the Bitter Springs. The North Kaibab Ranger District on the Kaibab National Forest is also closed.

Meanwhile, the White Sage Fire to the north of the Dragon Bravo Fire has grown to nearly 50,000 acres with no containment. It triggered numerous evacuations in the Jacob Lake area that are still in effect.

Monday’s forecast calls for hot temperatures, low humidity and strong wind gusts. Smoke will remain visible in the North Rim area and at the South Rim. Residents and visitors are encouraged to monitor local air quality at fire.airnow.gov.