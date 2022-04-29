KNAU Diversity and EEO

KNAU Arizona Public Radio Statement of Diversity

KNAU is a public service of Northern Arizona University and serves northern Arizona including the Navajo and Hopi Reservations. We are the premier source of balanced, accurate, information, civilized discourse and cultural inspiration in northern Arizona. We reflect the distinctive and diverse qualities of our region and operate in efficient and sustainable ways. KNAU knows that a diverse workforce and management team contribute greatly to our knowledge and understanding of northern Arizona’s diverse communities. Such understanding is central to our ability to deliver content and services that will help us attract, grow and engage audiences and foster a sense of community. KNAU is committed to recruiting from a broad pool of candidates, allowing us to hire and promote qualified employees with a variety of cultural and ethnic backgrounds, personal experiences and characteristics, and talents that reasonably reflect the diverse needs and interests of the communities served by KNAU.

Additionally, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s (CPB) Diversity Edibility Criteria require public media organizations to adopt formal goals for diversity and to report annually on steps taken to work toward those goals. These actions are required for all stations receiving Community Service Grants funds (CSG).

We will reflect the diversity of the internal and external communities we serve and the audiences we attract:

· By providing equal opportunity and non-discrimination in employment

By affirmatively recruiting women, minorities, individuals with disabilities, and veterans to apply for open positions

By working towards achieving diversity of management and staff that reflects the diversity in our respective recruitment areas

· By educating our management and staff annually in best practices for maintaining an inclusive and diverse environment for all

· Through our workplace culture and executive leadership

· By facilitating sustainability through individual and corporate partnerships

· By aligning with businesses and organizations with shared values

· Through our commitment to producing the highest quality original journalism

· By developing a more diverse future workforce with professional skills in the broadcasting/media industry by recruiting diverse candidates for KNAU internship opportunities

Diversity Goal: KNAU will document and measure annual progress toward the dimensions of diversity outlined in our statement.