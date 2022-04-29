© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU Operating at Low Power

Another broadcaster at our Mormon Mountain transmitter site is doing some major construction. To protect their workers from harmful RF radiation, we've reduced our transmitter power significantly. This is only temporary. They expect to finish their work later today, although at this writing we do not have an estimate of when that will be and it is possible their work may extend into a second day. Flagstaff area listeners will still be able to hear us normally, while listeners in Prescott, Payson, Show Low, Kingman, and the Verde Valley can hear us online at KNAU.org at the links below, or in the top bar of our site. We're sorry for the inconvenience.

     News/Talk

       http://playerservices.streamtheworld.com/pls/KPUBFM_128.pls

 

     News/Classical
 
        http://playerservices.streamtheworld.com/pls/KNAUFM_128.pls

 

If you have additional questions about streaming KNAU, please call us at (928) 523-5628. 
