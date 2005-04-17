'Crash' Director Paul Haggis, Actor Brendan Fraser

Writer-director Paul Haggis' new film Crash explores racial tensions among a cast of characters whose lives intersect shortly before Christmas in post-Sept. 11 Los Angeles. Haggis and actor Brendan Fraser, who plays an ambitious district attorney in the film, discuss the making of the film with NPR's Neal Conan and take questions from callers.

Guest:

Paul Haggis, director-writer-producer. Haggis was recently nominated for an Oscar for writing the screenplay of Million Dollar Baby. Wrote, directed and produced Crash.

Brendan Fraser, actor. Fraser has starred in such popular films as The Mummy series, but his roles in Oscar-nominated films like Gods and Monsters and The Quiet American have won him recognition as a serious actor.

