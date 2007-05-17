© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Secretary Spellings Defends Agency's Loan Rules

By Michele Norris
Published May 17, 2007 at 1:00 PM MST

U.S. Education Secretary Margaret Spellings has been on the defensive this month, amidst an ongoing scandal about the student loan industry and accusations from Congress that her department has not provided sufficient oversight.

Spellings tells NPR's Michele Norris that she has been working to clean up the student loan industry for the past two years — but that it's not entirely within her jurisdiction.

