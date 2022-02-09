Actor Bob Saget died in his sleep after hitting his head, his family says

Actor and comedian Bob Saget, who was found dead in his Orlando, Fla., hotel room last month, died as a result of head trauma, according to a statement from his family.

"The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma," the Saget family said in a statement published by People. "They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."

The Saget family added that they have been "overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love" from his fans, saying the support has been "a great comfort" to them.

"Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us," the family continued. "As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter."

Saget was on a comedy tour and had done a show near Jacksonville, Fla., a day earlier.

The 65-year-old was a prominent presence on American TV screens throughout the 1990s as the father Danny Tanner on Full House and the host of America's Funniest Home Videos.

He was also the narrator on the show How I Met Your Mother from 2005 to 2014 and reprised the Danny Tanner role on the Netflix reboot Fuller House between 2016 and 2020. And Saget often played himself or a parody of himself in one-time or recurring roles in TV shows and movies.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida said deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando after an unresponsive man was found in one of its rooms.

Authorities identified the man as Saget — saying he was pronounced dead on the scene, with no signs of foul play or drug use.

