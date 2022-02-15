Families of Sandy Hook victims say they have reached a settlement with Remington

Families of victims killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting say in a court filing that they have reached an agreement to settle a lawsuit against the company that made the murder weapon.

The Dec. 14, 2012, shooting at the Newtown, Mass., school left 20 students and six educators dead.

Two years later, relatives of victims sued the Remington Arms Co. in a Connecticut court. They alleged that the manufacturer marketed and sold assault rifles to civilians, "prioritizing profit over public safety."

Now, that suit appears to be coming to a close.

"The plaintiffs in this action hereby give Notice that a settlement agreement has been executed between the parties," read a Tuesday filing from attorneys representing the estates of people killed in the shooting.

Jury selection in the seven-year-old case was set to begin this September. But now, according to the filing signed by the plaintiff's attorney Josh Koskoff, there's a request for a hearing to have the case withdrawn.

An initial settlement was offered to the plaintiffs last July. The defense sent "an offer of compromise" to the estates of nine of the victims in a deal worth about $33 million — $3.66 million to each party. Now, almost seven months later, there's an apparent agreement. The terms have not yet been disclosed.

A press conference is scheduled for this morning.

Copyright 2022 Connecticut Public Radio