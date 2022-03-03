A contested Ukrainian nuclear plant is under attack by Russian forces

Updated March 3, 2022 at 9:46 PM ET

Ukraine's foreign minister said on Twitter early Friday that Europe's largest nuclear power plant is under fire from Russian troops.

Security footage from the plant's main gate, geolocated by NPR, shows what appear to be Russian troops at the entrance of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, engaged in active combat on the site. Footage also shows what appears to be a fire in one of the plant's administrative buildings.

In a brief statement on Thursday, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that it had received a report from Ukraine's atomic regulatory authority stating that Russian armor and infantry had broken through a barricade in a nearby town earlier in the day.

"The battle is going on in the town of Enerhodar and on the road to the ZNPP [Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant] site," the regulator told the IAEA, adding that the situation was "critical."

President Biden spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the attack and joined Zelenskyy in urging Russia to cease its military activities in the area and allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site.

On Thursday, Ukraine's atomic energy authority reported that Zaporizhzhia was operating normally and that a Ukrainian security force was defending the site.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is the largest nuclear plant in Europe. It is located in southeastern Ukraine. It consists of six Russian-designed VVER pressurized water reactors that date from the 1980s and 1990s. Ukraine relies on 15 nuclear reactors spread throughout the country for around half of its electricity.

Ukraine was the site of the world's largest nuclear disaster, the 1986 explosion of a reactor at the Chernobyl plant. Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign minister, warned that if something similar happens at Zaporizhzhia, "it will be 10 times larger."

