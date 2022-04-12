NYC police are looking for a man who shot 10 people at a subway station

Updated April 12, 2022 at 1:19 PM ET

Ten people were shot at a New York City subway station on Tuesday during morning rush hour, according to the New York Fire Department. In all 16 people were hurt and five victims are in critical but stable condition, officials said at an early afternoon news conference.

New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell told reporters that officials have not ruled out any motive in the attack.

Authorities said they are still looking for the shooter who was aboard a Manhattan bound N train waiting to enter the 36th Street Station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park around 8:30 a.m.

The suspect donned what appeared to be a gas mask before removing a canister from a bag, Sewell said. The train began to fill with smoke, before the suspect opened fire striking multiple people on the subway and on the platform, she added.

Police said the he was wearing green construction style vest.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images / Getty Images Police and emergency responders gather at the site of a reported shooting of 10 people at Brooklyn's 36 Street Subway Station on Tuesday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said New Yorkers' "sense of tranquility and normalness was disrupted — brutally disrupted — by an individual so cold hearted and depraved of heart that they had no caring about the individuals that they assaulted."

WNYC broadcast engineer Juliana Fonda said she was on the N train when she heard the shots.

"People were pounding and looking behind them, running, trying to get onto the train," Fonda said. "The door locked between cars and the people behind us, there were a lot of loud pops and there was smoke in the other car."

Earlier, published reports cited fire officials and law enforcement sources saying several undetonated devices were also found. Sewell told reporters that there are currently no known explosive devices on subway trains.

New Yorkers have been warned to avoid the Sunset Park area. Following the shooting, power was shut off on various lines, and major delays were expected throughout the city.

This is a developing story. Some facts reported by the media may later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene, and we will update as the situation develops.

