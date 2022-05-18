© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
The U.S. men's and women's soccer teams will be paid equally under a new deal

By Joe Hernandez
Published May 18, 2022 at 5:39 AM MST
Players on the U.S Women's National Team celebrate their victory in the penalty shootout over the Netherlands in the Women's Quarter Final match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Laurence Griffiths
/
Getty Images
The U.S. Soccer Federation announced Wednesday that it has reached a deal to pay the U.S. Men's National Team and the U.S. Women's National Team equally, eliminating a contentious pay gap that saw female players earning less.

The new collective bargaining agreement will run through 2028 and include the "equalization" of World Cup prize money, the organization announced.

In February, the governing body and the women's team announced a settlement to resolve the longstanding pay dispute, with the federation agreeing to pay the two teams equally in the next union contract and give the women's team $22 million in back pay.

Joe Hernandez
