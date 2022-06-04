Abbott's baby formula plant is reopening in a step that could soon ease the shortage

Abbott says it's restarting the production of infant formula at its Sturgis, Mich., plant in a step that could ease a nationwide formula shortage in the coming weeks.

The facility was forced to close after bacterial contamination in the company's formula products made at the site had sickened children.

Abbott's specialty formula EleCare be available to consumers beginning on or about June 20, the company says. EleCare is formulated for infants with allergies to cow milk.

"We understand the urgent need for formula and our top priority is getting high-quality, safe formula into the hands of families across America," Abbott said in a statement on Saturday.

"We will ramp production as quickly as we can while meeting all requirements," the company added. "We're committed to safety and quality and will do everything we can to re-earn the trust parents, caregivers and health care providers have placed in us for 130 years."

