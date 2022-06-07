© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Here are the key primary election results from California

Published June 7, 2022 at 2:01 AM MST

Seven states hold primaries Tuesday: California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota.

In California, there are a number of competitive U.S. House races. Of note: In California, all candidates, regardless of party affiliation, are placed on the same primary ballot, and the top two advance to the general election in November.

Polls in California close at 8 p.m. local time, 11 p.m. ET.

