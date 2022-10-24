U.S. announces charges in 3 cases involving alleged Chinese spies

The U.S. Justice Department has announced charges in three cases involving alleged Chinese intelligence officers.

In one case filed in New York, two suspected Chinese spies are charged with trying to obstruct a federal investigation into a China-based global telecommunications company. The company is not named but the information in the charging document aligns with the Chinese tech giant Huawei, which was indicted in New York in 2019. The defendants are accused of attempting to direct an employee of a U.S. law enforcement agency to obtain confidential information about witnesses, trial evidence and potential new charges to be brought against the company.

In another case unsealed in New Jersey, four people — including three alleged Chinese intelligence officers — are charged with conspiring to act as illegal agents in the U.S. on behalf of China's government. The defendants are accused of trying to direct individuals in the U.S. to further China's interests.

In the third case, seven individual who were allegedly working on behalf of the Chinese government are charged with taking part in a years-long campaign of threats and harassment to force a U.S. resident to return to China.

The developments were announced by Attorney General Merrick Garland at an event attended by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew Olsen along with FBI Director Christopher Wray.

The announcement comes about three months after the Justice Department filed charges over a political operation aimed at spreading Russian propaganda designed to influence U.S. elections. Late last year, the U.S. imposed sanctions on Iran over its attempts to influence the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.