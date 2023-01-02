© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin leaves the game in an ambulance after tackle

By James Doubek,
Matt Adams
Published January 2, 2023 at 7:44 PM MST
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin is examined during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday in Cincinnati.
Jeff Dean
/
AP
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin left the field in an ambulance during a Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals after colliding with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.

Hamlin was making a tackle during a kick off to the Cincinnati Bengals. After finishing a tackle on Higgins, Hamlin stood directly up and took a step forward before pausing and collapsing backwards.

Bills players signaled to the sidelines immediately for help from their training staff. Hamlin was down for some 10 minutes, with medical staff appearing to give Hamlin CPR before he was taken off the field.

Players from both teams gathered around him, both sides looking distraught. The Bills team gathered in a group prayer as he was taken away.

The game at Cincinnati's Paycor Stadium was suspended.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

James Doubek
James Doubek is an associate editor and reporter for NPR. He frequently covers breaking news for NPR.org and NPR's hourly newscast. In 2018, he reported feature stories for NPR's business desk on topics including electric scooters, cryptocurrency, and small business owners who lost out when Amazon made a deal with Apple.
