'Multiple' people killed, including gunman, in Jacksonville dollar store shooting

A gunman killed an unknown number of people inside a Jacksonville, Fla., Dollar General store on Saturday, the mayor's office confirmed to NPR.

"There are multiple fatalities, including the shooter," a spokesperson for the mayor said in an email. They did not give a number.

Local news outlets reported a heavy police presence at the store along Kings Road in the Northwest neighborhood of College Gardens, starting around 1 p.m. on Saturday. Students at nearby Edward Waters University were told to remain inside their residence halls until the scene could be cleared.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan told local TV station News4JAX that the shooter had barricaded himself in the store.

"This is unacceptable," she said. "One shooting is too much but these mass shootings are really hard to take."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

