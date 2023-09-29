© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Friday (9/29) KNAU in the White Mountains, KNAA 90.7, will reduce power temporarily. This is to protect tower workers as they work on an adjacent cellular antenna. Reception may be poor to non-existent in some areas including service over the repeater on 105.3. Online streaming service will not be affected. With afternoon winds forecast, the crew will likely get an early start and may not require a great deal of time for their work.


KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

From Trump's nickname to Commander Biden's bad behavior, can you beat the news quiz?

By Holly J. Morris
Published September 29, 2023 at 2:00 AM MST
Who's a bad boy (allegedly)?
Brandon Bell/Getty Images, Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
There's an eclipse in October! There were lots of eclipses this week, too. Taylor Swift and her penumbra of hype eclipsed maybe-beau Travis Kelce by showing up at one of his games and eating a food. The end of the writers strike dueled for attention with President Joe Biden's visit to a UAW picket line. And the GOP debates were overshadowed by who wasn't there.

In less-exciting astronomy news, there's another supermoon. August was peak supermoon! Does anyone care about the last one of the year?

Meanwhile, other stuff happened. Can you eclipse your prior quiz performance by finally scoring an 11 out of 11?

Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.