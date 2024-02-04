Here are the 2024 Grammy Award winners

The complete list of nominees and winners presented at the 66th Grammy Awards Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, is below. Winners are noted in bold below.

The R&B superstar SZA, whose album SOS was one of last year's most highly celebrated and commercially successful, led all artists with nine nominations, including album of the year, and song and record of the year for "Kill Bill." SZA's competition in the leading categories includes Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste and Taylor Swift, who are each nominated for six Grammys.

1. Record Of The Year

"Worship" by Jon Batiste

"Not Strong Enough" by boygenius

"Flowers" by Miley Cyrus

"What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish

"On My Mama" by Victoria Monét

"Vampire" by Olivia Rodrigo

"Anti-Hero" by Taylor Swift

"Kill Bill" by SZA



2. Album Of The Year

World Music Radio by Jon Batiste

by Jon Batiste the record by boygenius

by boygenius Endless Summer Vacation by Miley Cyrus

by Miley Cyrus Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd by Lana Del Rey

by Lana Del Rey The Age Of Pleasure by Janelle Monáe

by Janelle Monáe GUTS by Olivia Rodrigo

by Olivia Rodrigo Midnights by Taylor Swift

SOS by SZA



3. Song Of The Year

"A&W" – Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

"Anti-Hero" – Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"Butterfly" – Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

"Dance The Night" – Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

"Flowers" – Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)

"Kill Bill" – Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)

"Vampire" – Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

"What Was I Made For?" – Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)



4. Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War And Treaty



5. Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro



6. Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Justin Tranter



7. Best Pop Solo Performance

"Flowers" by Miley Cyrus

"Paint The Town Red" by Doja Cat

"What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish

"Vampire" by Olivia Rodrigo

"Anti-Hero" by Taylor Swift



8. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Thousand Miles" by Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile

"Candy Necklace" by Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste

"Never Felt So Alone" by Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish

"Karma" by Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice

"Ghost In The Machine" by SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers



9. Best Pop Vocal Album

Chemistry by Kelly Clarkson

by Kelly Clarkson Endless Summer Vacation by Miley Cyrus

by Miley Cyrus GUTS by Olivia Rodrigo

by Olivia Rodrigo - by Ed Sheeran

by Ed Sheeran Midnights by Taylor Swift



10. Best Dance/Electronic Recording

"Blackbox Life Recorder 21F" by Aphex Twin

"Loading" by James Blake

"Higher Than Ever" by Before Disclosure

"Strong" by Romy & Fred again..

"Rumble" by Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan



11. Best Pop Dance Recording

"Baby Don't Hurt Me" by David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray

"Miracle" by Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding

"Padam Padam" by Kylie Minogue

"One In A Million" by Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

"Rush" by Troye Sivan



12. Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Playing Robots Into Heaven by James Blake

by James Blake For That Beautiful Feeling by The Chemical Brothers

by The Chemical Brothers Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022) by Fred again..

Kx5 by Kx5

by Kx5 Quest For Fire by Skrillex



13. Best Rock Performance

"Sculptures Of Anything Goes" by Arctic Monkeys

"More Than A Love Song" by Black Pumas

"Not Strong Enough" by boygenius

"Rescued" by Foo Fighters

"Lux Æterna" by Metallica



14. Best Metal Performance

"Bad Man" by Disturbed

"Phantom Of The Opera" by Ghost

"72 Seasons" by Metallica

"Hive Mind" by Slipknot

"Jaded" by Spiritbox



15. Best Rock Song

"Angry" – Mick Jagger, Keith Richards & Andrew Watt, songwriters (The Rolling Stones)

"Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl" – Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

"Emotion Sickness" – Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore & Troy Van Leeuwen, songwriters (Queens Of The Stone Age)

"Not Strong Enough" – Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius)

"Rescued" – Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)



16. Best Rock Album

But Here We Are by Foo Fighters

by Foo Fighters Starcatcher by Greta Van Fleet

by Greta Van Fleet 72 Seasons by Metallica

by Metallica This Is Why by Paramore

In Times New Roman... by Queens Of The Stone Age



17. Best Alternative Music Performance

"Belinda Says" by Alvvays

"Body Paint" by Arctic Monkeys

"Cool About It" by boygenius

"A&W" by Lana Del Rey

"This Is Why" by Paramore



18. Best Alternative Music Album

The Car by Arctic Monkeys

by Arctic Monkeys The Record by boygenius

Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd by Lana Del Rey

by Lana Del Rey Cracker Island by Gorillaz

by Gorillaz I Inside The Old Year Dying by PJ Harvey



19. Best R&B Performance

"Summer Too Hot" by Chris Brown

"Back To Love" by Robert Glasper featuring SiR & Alex Isley

"ICU" by Coco Jones

"How Does It Make You Feel" by Victoria Monét

"Kill Bill" by SZA



20. Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Simple" by Babyface featuring Coco Jones

"Lucky" by Kenyon Dixon

"Hollywood" by Victoria Monét featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét

"Good Morning" by PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol

"Love Language" by SZA



21. Best R&B Song

"Angel" – Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster & Coleridge Tillman, songwriters (Halle)

"Back To Love" – Darryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper & Alexandra Isley, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley)

"ICU" – Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba & Roy Keisha Rockette, songwriters (Coco Jones)

"On My Mama" – Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre & Charles Williams, songwriters (Victoria Monét)

"Snooze" – Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe & Leon Thomas, songwriters (SZA)



22. Best Progressive R&B Album

Since I Have A Lover by 6LACK

by 6LACK The Love Album: Off The Grid by Diddy

by Diddy Nova by Terrace Martin And James Fauntleroy

by Terrace Martin And James Fauntleroy The Age Of Pleasure by Janelle Monáe

by Janelle Monáe SOS by SZA



23. Best R&B Album

Girls Night Out by Babyface

by Babyface What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe) by Coco Jones

by Coco Jones Special Occasion by Emily King

by Emily King JAGUAR II by Victoria Monét

CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP by Summer Walker



24. Best Rap Performance

"The Hillbillies" by Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

"Love Letter" by Black Thought

"Rich Flex" by Drake & 21 Savage

"SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" by Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane

"Players" by Coi Leray



25. Best Melodic Rap Performance

"Sittin' On Top Of The World" by Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage

"Attention" by Doja Cat

"Spin Bout U" by Drake & 21 Savage

"All My Life" by Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

"Low" by SZA



26. Best Rap Song

"Attention" – Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)

"Barbie World" – Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)

"Just Wanna Rock" – Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)

"Rich Flex" – Brytavious Chambers, Isaac "Zac" De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael "Finatik" Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)

"SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" – Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane)



27. Best Rap Album

Her Loss by Drake & 21 Savage

by Drake & 21 Savage MICHAEL by Killer Mike

HEROES & VILLAINS by Metro Boomin

by Metro Boomin King's Disease III by Nas

by Nas UTOPIA by Travis Scott



28. Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

A-You're Not Wrong B-They're Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited by Queen Sheba

by Queen Sheba For Your Consideration'24 -The Album by Prentice Powell and Shawn William

by Prentice Powell and Shawn William Grocery Shopping With My Mother by Kevin Powell

by Kevin Powell The Light Inside by J. Ivy

When The Poems Do What They Do by Aja Monet



29. Best Jazz Performance

"Movement 18' (Heroes)" by Jon Batiste

"Basquiat" by Lakecia Benjamin

"Vulnerable (Live)" by Adam Blackstone Featuring The Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté

"But Not For Me" by Fred Hersch & esperanza spalding

"Tight" by Samara Joy



30. Best Jazz Vocal Album

For Ella 2 by Patti Austin featuring Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band

by Patti Austin featuring Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band Alive At The Village Vanguard by Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding

by Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding Lean In by Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke

by Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke Mélusine by Cécile McLorin Salvant

by Cécile McLorin Salvant How Love Begins by Nicole Zuraitis



31. Best Jazz Instrumental Album

The Source by Kenny Barron

by Kenny Barron Phoenix by Lakecia Benjamin

by Lakecia Benjamin Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn by Adam Blackstone

by Adam Blackstone The Winds Of Change by Billy Childs

Dream Box by Pat Metheny



32. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute - Ritmo by ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla

by ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla Dynamic Maximum Tension by Darcy James Argue's Secret Society

by Darcy James Argue's Secret Society Basie Swings The Blues by The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart

Olympians by Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest

by Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions by Mingus Big Band



33. Best Latin Jazz Album

Quietude by Eliane Elias

by Eliane Elias My Heart Speaks by Ivan Lins With The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra

by Ivan Lins With The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra Vox Humana by Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band

by Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band Cometa by Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente

by Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2 by Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo



34. Best Alternative Jazz Album

Love In Exile by Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

by Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily Quality Over Opinion by Louis Cole

by Louis Cole SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree by Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue

by Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue Live At The Piano by Cory Henry

by Cory Henry The Omnichord Real Book by Meshell Ndegeocello



35. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim by Liz Callaway

by Liz Callaway Pieces Of Treasure by Rickie Lee Jones

by Rickie Lee Jones Bewitched by Laufey

Holidays Around The World by Pentatonix

by Pentatonix Only The Strong Survive by Bruce Springsteen

by Bruce Springsteen Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3



36. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

As We Speak by Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia

On Becoming by House Of Waters

by House Of Waters Jazz Hands by Bob James

by Bob James The Layers by Julian Lage

by Julian Lage All One by Ben Wendel



37. Best Musical Theater Album

Kimberly Akimbo – John Clancy, David Stone & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; David Lindsay-Abaire, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

– John Clancy, David Stone & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; David Lindsay-Abaire, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast) Parade – Micaela Diamond, Alex Joseph Grayson, Jake Pedersen & Ben Platt, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer & lyricist (2023 Broadway Cast)

– Micaela Diamond, Alex Joseph Grayson, Jake Pedersen & Ben Platt, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer & lyricist (2023 Broadway Cast) Shucked – Brandy Clark, Jason Howland, Shane McAnally & Billy Jay Stein, producers; Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

– Brandy Clark, Jason Howland, Shane McAnally & Billy Jay Stein, producers; Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast) Some Like It Hot – Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks & NaTasha Yvette Williams, principal vocalists; Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Bryan Carter, Scott M. Riesett, Charlie Rosen & Marc Shaiman, producers; Scott Wittman, lyricist; Marc Shaiman, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street – Annaleigh Ashford & Josh Groban, principal vocalists; Thomas Kail & Alex Lacamoire, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2023 Broadway Cast)



38. Best Country Solo Performance

"In Your Love" by Tyler Childers

"Buried" by Brandy Clark

"Fast Car" by Luke Combs

"The Last Thing On My Mind" by Dolly Parton

"White Horse" by Chris Stapleton



39. Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"High Note" by Dierks Bentley featuring Billy Strings

"Nobody's Nobody" by Brothers Osborne

"I Remember Everything" by Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves

"Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)" by Vince Gill & Paul Franklin

"Save Me" by Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson

"We Don't Fight Anymore" by Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton



40. Best Country Song

"Buried" – Brandy Clark & Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters (Brandy Clark)

"I Remember Everything" – Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves)

"In Your Love" – Tyler Childers & Geno Seale, songwriters (Tyler Childers)

"Last Night" – John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin & Ryan Vojtesak, songwriters (Morgan Wallen)

"White Horse" – Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)



41. Best Country Album

Rolling Up The Welcome Mat by Kelsea Ballerini

by Kelsea Ballerini Brothers Osborne by Brothers Osborne

by Brothers Osborne Zach Bryan by Zach Bryan

by Zach Bryan Rustin' In The Rain by Tyler Childers

by Tyler Childers Bell Bottom Country by Lainey Wilson



42. Best American Roots Performance

"Butterfly" by Jon Batiste

"Heaven Help Us All" by Blind Boys Of Alabama

"Inventing The Wheel" by Madison Cunningham

"You Louisiana Man" by Rhiannon Giddens

"Eve Was Black" by Allison Russell



43. Best Americana Performance

"Friendship" by Blind Boys Of Alabama

"Help Me Make It Through The Night" by Tyler Childers

"Dear Insecurity" by Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile

"King Of Oklahoma" by Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

"The Returner" by Allison Russell



44. Best American Roots Song

"Blank Page" – Michael Trotter Jr. & Tanya Trotter, songwriters (The War And Treaty)

"California Sober" – Aaron Allen, William Apostol & Jon Weisberger, songwriters (Billy Strings Featuring Willie Nelson)

"Cast Iron Skillet" – Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit)

"Dear Insecurity" – Brandy Clark & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile)

"The Returner" – Drew Lindsay, JT Nero & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)



45. Best Americana Album

Brandy Clark by Brandy Clark

by Brandy Clark The Chicago Sessions by Rodney Crowell

by Rodney Crowell You're The One by Rhiannon Giddens

by Rhiannon Giddens Weathervanes by Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

The Returner by Allison Russell



46. Best Bluegrass Album

Radio John: Songs of John Hartford by Sam Bush

by Sam Bush Lovin' Of The Game by Michael Cleveland

by Michael Cleveland Mighty Poplar by Mighty Poplar

by Mighty Poplar Bluegrass by Willie Nelson

by Willie Nelson Me/And/Dad by Billy Strings

by Billy Strings City Of Gold by Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway



47. Best Traditional Blues Album

Ridin' by Eric Bibb

by Eric Bibb The Soul Side Of Sipp by Mr. Sipp

by Mr. Sipp Life Don't Miss Nobody by Tracy Nelson

by Tracy Nelson Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa's Lounge by John Primer

by John Primer All My Love For You by Bobby Rush



48. Best Contemporary Blues Album

Death Wish Blues by Samantha Fish And Jesse Dayton

by Samantha Fish And Jesse Dayton Healing Time by Ruthie Foster

by Ruthie Foster Live In London by Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

by Christone "Kingfish" Ingram Blood Harmony by Larkin Poe

LaVette! By Bettye LaVette



49. Best Folk Album

Traveling Wildfire by Dom Flemons

by Dom Flemons I Only See The Moon by The Milk Carton Kids

by The Milk Carton Kids Joni Mitchell At Newport [Live] by Joni Mitchell

Celebrants by Nickel Creek

by Nickel Creek Jubilee by Old Crow Medicine Show

by Old Crow Medicine Show Seven Psalms by Paul Simon

by Paul Simon Folkocracy by Rufus Wainwright



50. Best Regional Roots Music Album

Tie — New Beginnings by Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band

Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival by Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers

by Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers Tie — Live: Orpheum Theater Nola by Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra

Made In New Orleans by New Breed Brass Band

by New Breed Brass Band Too Much To Hold by New Orleans Nightcrawlers

by New Orleans Nightcrawlers Live At The Maple Leaf by The Rumble Featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.



51. Best Gospel Performance/Song

"God Is Good" – Stanley Brown Featuring Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard; Stanley Brown, Karen V Clark Sheard, Kaylah Jiavanni Harvey, Rodney Jerkins, Elyse Victoria Johnson, J Drew Sheard II, Kierra Valencia Sheard & Hezekiah Walker, songwriters

"Feel Alright (Blessed)" – Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell, William Weatherspoon, Juan Winans & Marvin L. Winans, songwriters

"Lord Do It For Me (Live)" – Zacardi Cortez; Marcus Calyen, Zacardi Cortez & Kerry Douglas, songwriters

"God Is" – Melvin Crispell III

"All Things" – Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter



52. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

"Believe" by Blessing Offor; Hank Bentley & Blessing Offor, songwriters

"Firm Foundation (He Won't) [Live]" by Cody Carnes

"Thank God I Do" by Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle & Jason Ingram, songwriters

"Love Me Like I Am" by for KING & COUNTRY featuring Jordin Sparks

"Your Power" by Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard

"God Problems" by Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine; Daniel Bashta, Chris Davenport, Ryan Ellis & Naomi Raine, songwriters



53. Best Gospel Album

I Love You by Erica Campbell

by Erica Campbell Hymns (Live) by Tasha Cobbs Leonard

by Tasha Cobbs Leonard The Maverick Way by Maverick City Music

by Maverick City Music My Truth by Jonathan McReynolds

by Jonathan McReynolds All Things New: Live In Orlando by Tye Tribbett



54. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

My Tribe by Blessing Offor

by Blessing Offor Emanuel by Da' T.R.U.T.H.

by Da' T.R.U.T.H. Lauren Daigle by Lauren Daigle

by Lauren Daigle Church Clothes 4 by Lecrae

I Believe by Phil Wickham



55. Best Roots Gospel Album

Tribute To The King by The Blackwood Brothers Quartet

by The Blackwood Brothers Quartet Echoes Of The South by Blind Boys Of Alabama

Songs That Pulled Me Through The Tough Times by Becky Isaacs Bowman

by Becky Isaacs Bowman Meet Me At The Cross by Brian Free & Assurance

by Brian Free & Assurance Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light by Gaither Vocal Band



56. Best Latin Pop Album

La Cuarta Hoja by Pablo Alborán

by Pablo Alborán Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 by AleMor

by AleMor A Ciegas by Paula Arenas

by Paula Arenas La Neta by Pedro Capó

by Pedro Capó Don Juan by Maluma

by Maluma X Mí (Vol. 1) by Gaby Moreno



57. Best Música Urbana Album

SATURNO by Rauw Alejandro

by Rauw Alejandro MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO by Karol G

DATA by Tainy



58. Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

MARTÍNEZ by Cabra

by Cabra Leche De Tigre by Diamante Eléctrico

by Diamante Eléctrico Tie — Vida Cotidiana by Juanes

Tie — De Todas Las Flores by Natalia Lafourcade

EADDA9223 by Fito Paez



59. Best Música Mexicana Album

Bordado A Mano by Ana Bárbara

by Ana Bárbara La Sánchez by Lila Downs

by Lila Downs Motherflower by Flor De Toloache

by Flor De Toloache Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes by Lupita Infante

by Lupita Infante GÉNESIS by Peso Pluma



60. Best Tropical Latin Album

Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022) by Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Voy A Ti by Luis Figueroa

by Luis Figueroa Niche Sinfónico by Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia

by Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia VIDA by Omara Portuondo

by Omara Portuondo MIMY & TONY by Tony Succar, Mimy Succar

by Tony Succar, Mimy Succar Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así by Carlos Vives



61. Best Global Music Performance

"Shadow Forces" by Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily

"Alone" by Burna Boy

"FEEL" by Davido

"Milagro Y Disastre" by Silvana Estrada

"Abundance In Millets" by Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi)

"Pashto" by Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia

"Todo Colores" by Ibrahim Maalouf Featuring Cimafunk & Tank And The Bangas



62. Best African Music Performance

"Amapiano" by ASAKE & Olamide

"City Boys" by Burna Boy

"UNAVAILABLE" by Davido Featuring Musa Keys

"Rush" by Ayra Starr

"Water" by Tyla



63. Best Global Music Album

Epifanías by Susana Baca

by Susana Baca History by Bokanté

by Bokanté I Told Them... by Burna Boy

by Burna Boy Timeless by Davido

by Davido This Moment by Shakti



64. Best Reggae Album

Born For Greatness by Buju Banton

by Buju Banton Simma by Beenie Man

by Beenie Man Cali Roots Riddim 2023 by Collie Buddz

by Collie Buddz No Destroyer by Burning Spear

by Burning Spear Colors Of Royal by Julian Marley & Antaeus



65. Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Aquamarine by Kirsten Agresta-Copely

by Kirsten Agresta-Copely Moments Of Beauty by Omar Akram

by Omar Akram Some Kind Of Peace (Piano Reworks) by Ólafur Arnalds

by Ólafur Arnalds Ocean Dreaming Ocean by David Darling & Hans Christian

by David Darling & Hans Christian So She Howls by Carla Patullo Featuring Tonality And The Scorchio Quartet



66. Best Children's Music Album

Ahhhhh! by Andrew & Polly

by Andrew & Polly Ancestars by Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon

by Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon Hip Hope For Kids! by DJ Willy Wow!

by DJ Willy Wow! Taste The Sky by Uncle Jumbo

by Uncle Jumbo We Grow Together Preschool Songs by 123 Andrés



67. Best Comedy Album

I Wish You Would by Trevor Noah

by Trevor Noah I'm An Entertainer by Wanda Sykes

by Wanda Sykes Selective Outrage by Chris Rock

by Chris Rock Someone You Love by Sarah Silverman

by Sarah Silverman What's In A Name? by Dave Chappelle



68. Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Big Tree by Meryl Streep

by Meryl Streep Boldly Go: Reflections On A Life Of Awe And Wonder by William Shatner

The Creative Act: A Way Of Being by Rick Rubin

by Rick Rubin It's Ok To Be Angry About Capitalism by Sen. Bernie Sanders

by Sen. Bernie Sanders The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times by Michelle Obama



69. Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

AURORA – Daisy Jones & The Six

– Daisy Jones & The Six Barbie The Album

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From And Inspired By

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – Weird Al Yankovic



70. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

Barbie – Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, composers

– Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, composers Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ludwig Göransson, composer

– Ludwig Göransson, composer The Fabelmans – John Williams, composer

– John Williams, composer Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny – John Williams, composer

– John Williams, composer Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson, composer



71. Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Call Of Duty®: Modern Warfare II – Sarah Schachner, composer

– Sarah Schachner, composer God Of War Ragnarök – Bear McCreary, composer

– Bear McCreary, composer Hogwarts Legacy – Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers "Sea", composers

– Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers "Sea", composers Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab, composers

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical – Jess Serro, Tripod & Austin Wintory, composers



72. Best Song Written For Visual Media

"Barbie World" [From Barbie The Album] – Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)

"Dance The Night" [From Barbie The Album] – Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

"I'm Just Ken" [From Barbie The Album] – Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)

"Lift Me Up" [From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From And Inspired By] – Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Rihanna)

"What Was I Made For?" [From Barbie The Album] – Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)



73. Best Music Video

"I'm Only Sleeping" by The Beatles – Em Cooper, video director; Jonathan Clyde, Sophie Hilton, Sue Loughlin & Laura Thomas, video producers

"In Your Love" by Tyler Childers – Bryan Schlam, video director; Kacie Barton, Silas House, Nicholas Robespierre, Ian Thornton & Whitney Wolanin, video producers

"What Was I Made For" by Billie Eilish – Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson & David Moore, video producers

"Count Me Out" by Kendrick Lamar – Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum & Jamie Rabineau, video producers

"Rush" by Troye Sivan – Gordon Von Steiner, video director; Kelly McGee, video producer



74. Best Music Film

Moonage Daydream (David Bowie) – Brett Morgen, video director; Brett Morgen, video producer

How I'm Feeling Now by Lewis Capaldi – Joe Pearlman, video director; Sam Bridger, Isabel Davis & Alice Rhodes, video producers

by Lewis Capaldi – Joe Pearlman, video director; Sam Bridger, Isabel Davis & Alice Rhodes, video producers Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour by Kendrick Lamar – Mike Carson, Dave Free & Mark Ritchie, video directors; Cornell Brown, Debra Davis, Jared Heinke & Jamie Rabineau, video producers

by Kendrick Lamar – Mike Carson, Dave Free & Mark Ritchie, video directors; Cornell Brown, Debra Davis, Jared Heinke & Jamie Rabineau, video producers I Am Everything (Little Richard) – Lisa Cortés, video director; Caryn Capotosto, Lisa Cortés, Robert Friedman & Liz Yale Marsh, video producers

(Little Richard) – Lisa Cortés, video director; Caryn Capotosto, Lisa Cortés, Robert Friedman & Liz Yale Marsh, video producers Dear Mama (Tupac Shakur) – Allen Hughes, video director; Joshua Garcia, Loren Gomez, James Jenkins & Stef Smith, video producers



75. Best Recording Package

The Art Of Forgetting – Caroline Rose, art director (Caroline Rose)

– Caroline Rose, art director (Caroline Rose) Cadenza 21' – Hsing-Hui Cheng, art director (Ensemble Cadenza 21')

– Hsing-Hui Cheng, art director (Ensemble Cadenza 21') Electrophonic Chronic – Perry Shall, art director (The Arcs)

– Perry Shall, art director (The Arcs) Gravity Falls – Iam8bit, art director (Brad Breeck)

– Iam8bit, art director (Brad Breeck) Migration – Yu Wei, art director (Leaf Yeh)

– Yu Wei, art director (Leaf Yeh) Stumpwork – Luke Brooks & James Theseus Buck, art directors (Dry Cleaning)



76. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

The Collected Works Of Neutral Milk Hotel – Jeff Mangum, Daniel Murphy & Mark Ohe, art directors (Neutral Milk Hotel)

– Jeff Mangum, Daniel Murphy & Mark Ohe, art directors (Neutral Milk Hotel) For The Birds: The Birdsong Project – Jeri Heiden & John Heiden, art directors (Various Artists)

Gieo – Duy Dao, art director (Ngot)

– Duy Dao, art director (Ngot) Inside: Deluxe Box Set – Bo Burnham & Daniel Calderwood, art directors (Bo Burnham)

– Bo Burnham & Daniel Calderwood, art directors (Bo Burnham) Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition – Masaki Koike, art director (Lou Reed)



77. Best Album Notes

Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live) – Ashley Kahn, album notes writer (John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy)

– Ashley Kahn, album notes writer (John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy) I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn – Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Howdy Glenn)

– Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Howdy Glenn) Mogadishu's Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions – Vik Sohonie, album notes writer (Iftin Band)

– Vik Sohonie, album notes writer (Iftin Band) Playing For The Man At The Door: Field Recordings From The Collection Of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971 – Jeff Place & John Troutman, album notes writers

– Jeff Place & John Troutman, album notes writers Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos – Robert Gordon & Deanie Parker, album notes writers



78. Best Historical Album

Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17 – Steve Berkowitz & Jeff Rosen, compilation producers; Steve Addabbo, Greg Calbi, Steve Fallone, Chris Shaw & Mark Wilder, mastering engineers (Bob Dylan)

– Steve Berkowitz & Jeff Rosen, compilation producers; Steve Addabbo, Greg Calbi, Steve Fallone, Chris Shaw & Mark Wilder, mastering engineers (Bob Dylan) The Moaninest Moan Of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922 – Colin Hancock, Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer; Richard Martin, restoration engineer

– Colin Hancock, Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer; Richard Martin, restoration engineer Playing For The Man At The Door: Field Recordings From The Collection Of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971 – Jeff Place & John Troutman, compilation producers; Randy LeRoy & Charlie Pilzer, mastering engineers; Mike Petillo & Charlie Pilzer, restoration engineers

– Jeff Place & John Troutman, compilation producers; Randy LeRoy & Charlie Pilzer, mastering engineers; Mike Petillo & Charlie Pilzer, restoration engineers Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition – Laurie Anderson, Don Fleming, Jason Stern, Matt Sulllivan & Hal Willner, compilation producers; John Baldwin, mastering engineer; John Baldwin, restoration engineer (Lou Reed)

– Laurie Anderson, Don Fleming, Jason Stern, Matt Sulllivan & Hal Willner, compilation producers; John Baldwin, mastering engineer; John Baldwin, restoration engineer (Lou Reed) Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos – Robert Gordon, Deanie Parker, Cheryl Pawelski, Michele Smith & Mason Williams, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Michael Graves, restoration engineer



79. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Desire, I Want To Turn Into You – Macks Faulkron, Daniel Harle, Caroline Polachek & Geoff Swan, engineers; Mike Bozzi & Chris Gehringer, mastering engineers (Caroline Polachek)

– Macks Faulkron, Daniel Harle, Caroline Polachek & Geoff Swan, engineers; Mike Bozzi & Chris Gehringer, mastering engineers (Caroline Polachek) History – Nic Hard, engineer; Dave McNair, mastering engineer (Bokanté)

– Nic Hard, engineer; Dave McNair, mastering engineer (Bokanté) JAGUAR II – John Kercy, Kyle Mann, Victoria Monét, Patrizio "Teezio" Pigliapoco, Neal H Pogue & Todd Robinson, engineers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer (Victoria Monét)

Multitudes – Michael Harris, Robbie Lackritz, Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, engineers (Feist)

– Michael Harris, Robbie Lackritz, Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, engineers (Feist) The Record – Owen Lantz, Will Maclellan, Catherine Marks, Mike Mogis, Bobby Mota, Kaushlesh "Garry" Purohit & Sarah Tudzin, engineers; Pat Sullivan, mastering engineer (boygenius)



80. Best Engineered Album, Classical

The Blue Hour – Patrick Dillett, Mitchell Graham, Jesse Lewis, Kyle Pyke, Andrew Scheps & John Weston, engineers; Helge Sten, mastering engineer (Shara Nova & A Far Cry)

– Patrick Dillett, Mitchell Graham, Jesse Lewis, Kyle Pyke, Andrew Scheps & John Weston, engineers; Helge Sten, mastering engineer (Shara Nova & A Far Cry) Contemporary American Composers – David Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

Fandango – Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

– Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic) Sanlikol: A Gentleman Of Istanbul - Symphony For Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor – Christopher Moretti & John Weston, engineers; Shauna Barravecchio & Jesse Lewis, mastering engineers (Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry)

– Christopher Moretti & John Weston, engineers; Shauna Barravecchio & Jesse Lewis, mastering engineers (Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry) Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces – Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)



81. Producer Of The Year, Classical

David Frost

Morten Lindberg

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Brian Pidgeon



82. Best Remixed Recording

"Alien Love Call" – BADBADNOTGOOD, remixers (Turnstile & BADBADNOTGOOD Featuring Blood Orange)

"New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)" – Dom Dolla, remixer (Gorillaz Featuring Tame Impala & Bootie Brown)

"Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)" – Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, remixer (Lane 8)

"Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)" – Wet Leg, remixers (Depeche Mode)

"Workin' Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)" – Terry Hunter, remixer (Mariah Carey)



83. Best Immersive Audio Album

Act 3 (Immersive Edition) – Ryan Ulyate, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ryan Ulyate, immersive producer (Ryan Ulyate)

(Immersive Edition) – Ryan Ulyate, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ryan Ulyate, immersive producer (Ryan Ulyate) Blue Clear Sky – Chuck Ainlay, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Chuck Ainlay, immersive producer (George Strait)

– Chuck Ainlay, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Chuck Ainlay, immersive producer (George Strait) The Diary Of Alicia Keys – George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Alicia Keys & Ann Mincieli, immersive producers (Alicia Keys)

God Of War Ragnarök (Original Soundtrack) – Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Kellogg Boynton, Peter Scaturro & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Bear McCreary)

(Original Soundtrack) – Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Kellogg Boynton, Peter Scaturro & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Bear McCreary) Silence Between Songs – Aaron Short, immersive mastering engineer (Madison Beer)



84. Best Instrumental Composition

"Amerikkan Skin" – Lakecia Benjamin, composer (Lakecia Benjamin featuring Angela Davis)

"Can You Hear The Music" – Ludwig Göransson, composer (Ludwig Göransson)

"Cutey And The Dragon" – Gordon Goodwin & Raymond Scott, composers (Quartet San Francisco Featuring Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band)

"Helena's Theme" – John Williams, composer (John Williams)

"Motion" – Edgar Meyer, composer (Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain featuring Rakesh Chaurasia)



85. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

"Angels We Have Heard On High" – Nkosilathi Emmanuel Sibanda, arranger (Just 6)

"Can You Hear The Music" – Ludwig Göransson, arranger (Ludwig Göransson)

"Folsom Prison Blues" – John Carter Cash, Tommy Emmanuel, Markus Illko, Janet Robin & Roberto Luis Rodriguez, arrangers (The String Revolution featuring Tommy Emmanuel)

"I Remember Mingus" – Hilario Duran, arranger (Hilario Duran And His Latin Jazz Big Band featuring Paquito D'Rivera)

"Paint It Black" – Esin Aydingoz, Chris Bacon & Alana Da Fonseca, arrangers (Wednesday Addams)



86. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

"April In Paris" – Gordon Goodwin, arranger (Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band)

"Com Que Voz (Live)" – John Beasley & Maria Mendes, arrangers (Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Metropole Orkest)

"Fenestra" – Godwin Louis, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant)

"In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning" – Erin Bentlage, Jacob Collier, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje Featuring Jacob Collier)

"Lush Life" – Kendric McCallister, arranger (Samara Joy)



87. Best Orchestral Performance

Adès: Dante – Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Bartók: Concerto For Orchestra; Four Pieces – Karina Canellakis, conductor (Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra)

– Karina Canellakis, conductor (Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra) Price: Symphony No. 4 ; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

; Dawson: – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra) Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem Of Ecstasy – JoAnn Falletta, conductor (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)

– JoAnn Falletta, conductor (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra) Stravinsky: The Rite Of Spring – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)



88. Best Opera Recording

Blanchard: Champion – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Ryan Speedo Green, Latonia Moore & Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Corigliano: The Lord Of Cries – Gil Rose, conductor; Anthony Roth Costanzo, Kathryn Henry, Jarrett Ott & David Portillo; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus)

– Gil Rose, conductor; Anthony Roth Costanzo, Kathryn Henry, Jarrett Ott & David Portillo; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus) Little: Black Lodge – Timur; Andrew McKenna Lee & David T. Little, producers (The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet)



89. Best Choral Performance

Carols After A Plague – Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

– Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing) The House Of Belonging – Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Miró Quartet; Conspirare)

– Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Miró Quartet; Conspirare) Ligeti: Lux Aeterna – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony Chorus)

– Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony Chorus) Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil – Steven Fox, conductor (The Clarion Choir)

– Steven Fox, conductor (The Clarion Choir) Saariaho: Reconnaissance – Nils Schweckendiek, conductor (Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir)



90. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

American Stories by Anthony McGill & Pacifica Quartet

by Anthony McGill & Pacifica Quartet Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 6, 'Pastorale' And Op. 1, No. 3 by Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos

by Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos Between Breaths by Third Coast Percussion

by Third Coast Percussion Rough Magic by Roomful Of Teeth

Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker by Catalyst Quartet



91. Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Adams, John Luther: Darkness And Scattered Light by Robert Black

Akiho: Cylinders by Andy Akiho

The American Project by Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra)

Difficult Grace by Seth Parker Woods

Of Love by Curtis Stewart



92. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Because – Reginald Mobley, soloist; Baptiste Trotignon, pianist

– Reginald Mobley, soloist; Baptiste Trotignon, pianist Broken Branches – Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, accompanist

– Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, accompanist 40@40 – Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianist

– Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianist Rising – Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianist

– Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianist Walking In The Dark – Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra)



93. Best Classical Compendium

Fandango – Anne Akiko Meyers; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer

– Anne Akiko Meyers; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You're So Smart, Why Aren't You Rich? – Christopher Rountree, conductor; Lewis Pesacov, producer

– Christopher Rountree, conductor; Lewis Pesacov, producer Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright – Peter Herresthal; Tim Weiss, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer

– Peter Herresthal; Tim Weiss, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer Passion For Bach And Coltrane – Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman; Silas Brown & Mark Dover, producers

Sardinia – Chick Corea; Chick Corea & Bernie Kirsh, producers

– Chick Corea; Chick Corea & Bernie Kirsh, producers Sculptures – Andy Akiho; Andy Akiho & Sean Dixon, producers

– Andy Akiho; Andy Akiho & Sean Dixon, producers Zodiac Suite – Aaron Diehl Trio & The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor; Aaron Diehl & Eric Jacobsen, producers



94. Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Adès: Dante – Thomas Adès, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

– Thomas Adès, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic) Akiho: In That Space, At That Time – Andy Akiho, composer (Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl & Omaha Symphony)

– Andy Akiho, composer (Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl & Omaha Symphony) Brittelle: Psychedelics – William Brittelle, composer (Roomful Of Teeth)

– William Brittelle, composer (Roomful Of Teeth) Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright – Missy Mazzoli, composer (Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan & Bergen Philharmonic)

– Missy Mazzoli, composer (Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan & Bergen Philharmonic) Montgomery: Rounds – Jessie Montgomery, composer (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful Of Teeth)

