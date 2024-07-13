What stresses you out? What helps you cope? We want to hear from you

This fall, NPR's health reporting team is planning a series on how to build resilience in the face of stress and skills that help you cope with difficult situations. We want to hear from you! Whether you’re dealing with illness, relationship troubles or work conflict, or if you’re worrying about the election or world events, it can all be a lot. Please tell what causes you stress and what coping tips and techniques work for you. Fill out the form below to participate. Thank you!

