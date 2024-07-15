Listen to NPR's live special coverage of the RNC this week

Republicans will hold former President Donald Trump’s nominating convention this week in Milwaukee — just days after an assassination attempt at one of his campaign rallies — and NPR will provide special coverage Monday through Thursday.

Click on the play button below for on-air NPR analysis from Milwaukee on Monday and Tuesday starting at 10 p.m. ET. And on Wednesday and Thursday — the days Trump's vice presidential pick and then the former president himself are expected to speak — tune in at 9 p.m. for live video special coverage. You can also listen on many public radio stations as well as on the NPR app.

And follow our live blog here for context and analysis throughout each of the four days — as well as fact checking of speeches and color from inside and outside the convention hall. Watch the live convention proceedings here, on the blog or on our YouTube channel.

