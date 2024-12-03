© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SERVICE ALERT:

Our 88.7 transmitter site sustained a fire of unknown origin. We have installed a bypass that has returned us to full power, though repairs are still ongoing. Our HD service remains inoperable. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we continue to work on the transmitter. Online streaming remains unaffected.

South Korea's president declares martial law

By Vincent Ni
Published December 3, 2024 at 7:34 AM MST
People watch a TV screen at a bus terminal in Seoul on Tuesday night showing South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's briefing.
Ahn Young-joon
/
AP
People watch a TV screen at a bus terminal in Seoul on Tuesday night showing South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's briefing.

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol declared an "emergency martial law" on Tuesday, accusing the opposition of paralyzing the government with anti-state activities.

In a surprise late-night TV address, Yoon said the move was needed to protect the country. He also accused the left-leaning opposition of being sympathetic with North Korea and vowed to "eradicate pro-North Korean forces and protect the constitutional democratic order."

"Through this martial law, I will rebuild and protect the free Republic of Korea, which is falling into the depths of national ruin," Yoon declared in his speech, without specifying how the martial law would be enforced.

Yoon also asked South Koreans to have faith in him and tolerate "some inconveniences" as he vowed to "eliminate anti-state forces as quickly as possible and normalize the country."

Yoon took office in 2022, and faces a parliament dominated by the liberal opposition People Power Party. In recent weeks, the two parties have been locked in an impasse over next year's national budget.

In the meantime, the former chief prosecutor has been struggling with low approval ratings and has been involved in scandals, including some involving his wife.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2024 NPR

NPR News
Vincent Ni
Vincent Ni is the Asia Editor at NPR, where he leads a team of Asia-based correspondents whose reporting spans from Afghanistan to Japan, and across all NPR platforms.