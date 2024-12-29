© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Our 88.7 transmitter site sustained a fire of unknown origin. We have installed a bypass that has returned us to full power for most, though repairs are still ongoing. Our HD service remains inoperable. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we continue to work on the transmitter. Online streaming remains unaffected.

Stories that gave us joy (and a new workout routine) in 2024

By Marc Silver
Published December 29, 2024 at 7:58 AM MST
Clockwise from upper left: Chicken-sizing will keep you fit. Educator Mo Pandiarajan excitedly shows his students a view of the specimen in a foldscope — a microscope made of paper. Bolivian skateboarders show off their moves at the Smithsonian Folklife Festival in Washington, D.C., in June. A couple holding hands on Pocitos Beach in Montevideo, Uruguay, captivated the photographer.
Clockwise from upper left: Andy Rementer for NPR; Viraj Nayer for NPR; Ben de la Cruz/NPR; Gustavo Minas for NPR
We're a big fan of that classic Louis Armstrong song:

"When you're smilin' keep on smilin', the whole world smiles with you."

In the year 2024, here are some of the Goats and Soda stories that made us smile. In a year when headlines were often grim, we'd like to share them with you for an end-of-year moment of happiness.

Can a picture make you happy? We asked photographers and here's what they sent us

Fold paper. Insert lens. This $2 microscope changes how kids see the world

'Never lose courage': A Paralympian who could barely walk as a kid takes 2 track medals

The Bolivian women who skateboard in Indigenous garb

How a bunk bed acrobat from a favela in Brazil became the #2 female gymnast in the world

Forget about the gym! Chicken-sizing will keep you fit. Bonus: Fresh eggs

