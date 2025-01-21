© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Photos: From Texas to Florida, a rare winter storm brings historic snowfall

By NPR Staff,
Debbie Elliott
Published January 21, 2025 at 3:25 PM MST
New Orleans, Louisiana: Snow falls on Chartres Street in the French Quarter.
Michael DeMocker
/
Getty Images
A rare winter storm is gripping the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Heavy snow, sleet and ice are making travel conditions treacherous across the region, stretching from Houston into the Florida panhandle.

Governors in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida have all declared states of emergency as the snow starts to pile up in places that rarely see it.

A thick coat is blanketing New Orleans' French Quarter, and blizzard warnings were up in Lake Charles and Lafayette, Louisiana. That state has closed bridges and major sections of Interstate 10.

Officials across the Gulf South are urging people to shelter in place, and be ready for possible power and water outages.

With icy airport runways and limited visibility, thousands of flights have been cancelled. Schools and colleges are closed.

Forecasters predict historic snowfall amounts for much of the region.

We take a look.

Houston, Texas: A hotel worker shovels the icy snow from the sidewalk on Jan. 21.
Yi-Chin Lee / Houston Chronicle via Getty Images
/
Houston Chronicle via Getty Images
Houston, Texas: Pedestrians walk through the snow at Buffalo Bayou during a winter storm on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Mark Felix / Bloomberg via Getty Images
/
Bloomberg via Getty Images
Houston, Texas: Workers plow snow off the roadways at the closed George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Jan. 21.
David J. Phillip / AP
/
AP
Houston, Texas: Jackie Hernandez, left, and Jakob Patino, right, walk their dogs near downtown as winter storm Enzo brings heavy bands of snow and sleet.
Danielle Villasana / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Austin, Texas: Snow dusts the ground in south Austin early on Jan. 21.
Deborah Cannon / KUT News
/
KUT News
Houston, Texas: Vivian West sleds along the hills of Eleanor Tinsley Park as winter storm Enzo brings heavy bands of snow and sleet on Jan. 21.
Danielle Villasana / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
New Orleans, Louisiana: Statues are covered in snow inside New Orleans Musical Legends Park on Bourbon Street on Jan. 21.
Michael DeMocker / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Macon, Georgia: Earnestine Wilson and her daughter Anayla, 7, enjoy the early snowfall on Jan. 21. "She's having a ball!" her mother said.
Grant Blankenship / GPB
/
GPB
Houston, Texas: Cars travel on a snow covered highway Tuesday, Jan. 21.
David J. Phillip / AP
/
AP
Houston, Texas: A woman bikes along Buffalo Bayou in Eleanor Tinsley Park as winter storm Enzo brings heavy bands of snow and sleet on Jan. 21.
Danielle Villasana / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Austin, Texas: Snow dusts the ground in south Austin early on Jan. 21.
Deborah Cannon / KUT News
/
KUT News
Houston, Texas: Abbie Schuh and her 8-year-old daughter Louise Delisio get covered in snow as they sled down a hill at Herman Park on Jan. 21.
Ashley Landis / AP
/
AP
Austin, Texas: A tiny snowman sits on a picnic table as snow dusts the ground in south Austin on Jan. 21.
Deborah Cannon / KUT News
/
KUT News
