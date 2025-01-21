Photos: From Texas to Florida, a rare winter storm brings historic snowfall

A rare winter storm is gripping the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Heavy snow, sleet and ice are making travel conditions treacherous across the region, stretching from Houston into the Florida panhandle.

Governors in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida have all declared states of emergency as the snow starts to pile up in places that rarely see it.

A thick coat is blanketing New Orleans' French Quarter, and blizzard warnings were up in Lake Charles and Lafayette, Louisiana. That state has closed bridges and major sections of Interstate 10.

Officials across the Gulf South are urging people to shelter in place, and be ready for possible power and water outages.

With icy airport runways and limited visibility, thousands of flights have been cancelled. Schools and colleges are closed.

Forecasters predict historic snowfall amounts for much of the region.

We take a look.

Yi-Chin Lee / Houston Chronicle via Getty Images / Houston Chronicle via Getty Images Houston, Texas: A hotel worker shovels the icy snow from the sidewalk on Jan. 21.

Mark Felix / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Bloomberg via Getty Images Houston, Texas: Pedestrians walk through the snow at Buffalo Bayou during a winter storm on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

David J. Phillip / AP / AP Houston, Texas: Workers plow snow off the roadways at the closed George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Jan. 21.

Danielle Villasana / Getty Images / Getty Images Houston, Texas: Jackie Hernandez, left, and Jakob Patino, right, walk their dogs near downtown as winter storm Enzo brings heavy bands of snow and sleet.

Deborah Cannon / KUT News / KUT News Austin, Texas: Snow dusts the ground in south Austin early on Jan. 21.

Danielle Villasana / Getty Images / Getty Images Houston, Texas: Vivian West sleds along the hills of Eleanor Tinsley Park as winter storm Enzo brings heavy bands of snow and sleet on Jan. 21.

Michael DeMocker / Getty Images / Getty Images New Orleans, Louisiana: Statues are covered in snow inside New Orleans Musical Legends Park on Bourbon Street on Jan. 21.

Grant Blankenship / GPB / GPB Macon, Georgia: Earnestine Wilson and her daughter Anayla, 7, enjoy the early snowfall on Jan. 21. "She's having a ball!" her mother said.

David J. Phillip / AP / AP Houston, Texas: Cars travel on a snow covered highway Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Danielle Villasana / Getty Images / Getty Images Houston, Texas: A woman bikes along Buffalo Bayou in Eleanor Tinsley Park as winter storm Enzo brings heavy bands of snow and sleet on Jan. 21.

Ashley Landis / AP / AP Houston, Texas: Abbie Schuh and her 8-year-old daughter Louise Delisio get covered in snow as they sled down a hill at Herman Park on Jan. 21.