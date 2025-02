Windy Tuesday as a stormy pattern takes shape. We have two storms in this week’s forecast set to deliver much needed moisture. Storm 1 brings scattered light rain and snow showers Wednesday south of the I40 with minimal impacts. Storm 2 quickly enters AZ from west to east through the day Thursday. The brunt of the system will be Thursday night into Valentine's Day Friday. This storm holds hope for widespread soaking rain and the potential for 6" plus of snow above 6000', stay tuned.