A substantial winter storm is due Thursday, overtaking the region with rain and snow into midday, coming down heavy late afternoon into the night. Winter Storm Warnings will be in effect for elevations above 6000’, where 8-12” of snow will fall into Friday morning, 2-5” can be expected to 5000’, and a couple of inches to 4000’. Light snow showers continue Friday, picking up a bit again Friday night, ending Saturday morning.