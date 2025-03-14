Senate signal plans to avoid shutdown. And, Trump to visit DOJ

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Senate Democrats must choose between a government shutdown and voting for a bill they hate, as they face a deadline today to pass a budget. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said last night he would vote to keep the government open, signaling a path for the Senate to pass a six-month spending bill passed by the House that would fund the government through September. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called the announcement "a huge slap in the face," and said there's a "deep sense of outrage and betrayal" across the Democratic Party.

Win McNamee/Getty Images / Getty Images North America / Getty Images North America WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 11: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks during a press conference following a policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on March 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. Schumer answered a range of questions during the press conference. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

🎧 Democrats are not happy with this bill, which was written without their input, NPR's congressional correspondent Dierdre Walsh tells Up First. But they say both of their options — avoid a shutdown or block the bill and trigger one — are terrible. The GOP has a 53-seat majority in the Senate but needs 60 votes to get around a filibuster. Schumer's support could give undecided Democrats cover to vote yes on the bill, Walsh says.

President Trump is expected to visit the Justice Department today, where he will deliver a speech outlining his vision for the department. His visit comes as his administration has spent the last several weeks demoting attorneys who worked on cases related to Jan. 6 and firing officials who investigated the president.

🎧 Historically, presidents have kept their distance from the DOJ, NPR's justice correspondent Ryan Lucas says. That's because for decades there's been a norm, respected by both Republican and Democratic administrations, that the department is independent and free from political interference. During his speech, Trump is expected to address restoring law and order, removing violent criminals from communities, and ending what the White House says is the weaponization of justice against Americans for their political leanings.

Two federal judges yesterday ordered federal agencies to reinstate thousands of workers who were recently fired. In Maryland, U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar issued a 14-day stay in a case brought by 20 Democratic attorneys general. They argued that federal agencies falsely told probationary employees they were being fired because of their performance when, in fact, agencies didn't evaluate them. Bredar ordered 18 federal agencies to reinstate probationary workers fired through what he called "illegal RIFs," or reductions in force, by Monday at 1 p.m. EDT, for a period of 14 days. His ruling came hours after District Judge William Alsup ordered the Trump administration to reinstate workers fired from six federal agencies, calling the mass firings "a sham." The administration has filed an appeal.

Blake Jones for NPR / Veterans and volunteers with Force Blue use an assembly line to transport stones to build a rubble wall in Ft. Walton Beach, Fla.

Veterans' nonprofit Force Blue focuses on coral reef restoration and ocean conservation efforts across the U.S. Their projects also provide "mission therapy" to veterans who miss the camaraderie and sense of purpose they experienced during their service. The transition from military service has been identified as a critical time when suicide rates and mental health issues tend to increase. These volunteers are not the typical environmentalists, but "Gonzo" Gonzales says grizzled former Navy SEALS like him are "making conservation cool." Check out these photos of a recent project.

Claudette Barius / Focus Features / Focus Features Cate Blanchett as Kathryn St. Jean and Michael Fassbender as George Woodhouse in Black Bag, director Steven Soderbergh's new spy thriller.

🍿 Movies: A Steven Soderbergh spy thriller, a tween romance, a grisly comedy about a guy who feels no pain and more: Here are four of the buzziest movies coming out this weekend.

📺 TV: Have you ever stuck with a show until the very last episode, long after you realize it's not good? Pop Culture Happy Hour hosts discuss their favorite terrible but bingeable shows.

📚 Books: With more daylight for reading, here are five books publishing this week. The offerings include a foodie memoir, an ecological catastrophe, a high-stakes mystery and more.

🎵 Music: The World Cafe's "Spring Is Springing" playlist features tunes from Simon & Garfunkel, Sheryl Crow and Bill Withers that are perfect for springtime, which is almost here, and sunnier days.

❓Quiz: How confident are you in your international politics knowledge? You'll need it for at least three questions in this week's quiz.

AP / Waterbury Police Department / Waterbury Police Department Kimberly Sullivan, who was taken into custody on Wednesday, faces charges including assault, kidnapping and unlawful restraint. She is accused of locking her stepson in his room for over 20 years.

A 32-year-old man, who has not been publicly named, is accusing his stepmom of keeping him locked inside a room in their Connecticut home since he was approximately 11 years old. He told authorities he set a fire in his upstairs bedroom to escape. Some acne treatments from brands including Walgreens, Proactiv and La Roche-Posay have been voluntarily recalled because they contain elevated levels of the carcinogen benzene. Italian designer Donatella Versace says she plans to step down as creative director of her eponymous luxury fashion powerhouse. The 69-year-old has held the position for nearly 30 years.

