Pope Leo XIV embarks on first foreign trip, visiting Turkey and Lebanon

Shortly after the plane took off from Rome towards Ankara, Pope Leo XIV came to greet the press on board. "Buongiorno a tutti," he said. "And to the Americans here: happy Thanksgiving! It's a wonderful day to celebrate."

This is the first foreign trip for Leo, the first American pope, since he was chosen for the papacy in May this year. Being faced with more than 80 journalists from over 15 countries, ready to report his every word and move, could seem daunting. But the pope seemed to take the situation in his stride.

He spoke with enthusiasm about his mission during this six day visit to Turkey and Lebanon, in which he aims to encourage world leaders to commit to trying to bring peace. "We hope to announce, transmit, proclaim how important peace is throughout the world and to invite all people to come together to search for greater unity, greater harmony," he said. "And to look for the ways that all men and women can truly be brothers and sisters in spite of differences, in spite of different religions, in spite of different beliefs."

Pope Leo told the press corps on board the flight that "it's so important today that the message be transmitted in a way that really reveals the truth and the harmony that the world needs."

Pope Leo visits the Middle East at a sensitive time, as a tenuous ceasefire continues in Gaza after Israel's devastating offensive there. Meanwhile, Lebanon – the next stop for the pope after Turkey – has also been blighted by war between Israel and the Lebanese militia Hezbollah.

Khalil Hamra / AP / AP Pope Leo XIV walks as he is welcomed upon his arrival at Esenboga International Airport in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, marking the beginning of his first foreign trip.

Leo is scheduled to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey, and President Joseph Auon in Lebanon. He will also pray at both churches and mosques, and sit with leaders of different Christian denominations and different faiths including Muslims and Druze.

In Turkey, he will visit the site of the Council of Nicaea, where, 1700 years ago, the statement of faith was formed that is still used in church by different Christian denominations. Leo described the Council of Nicaea as "the very meaning of unity". "I very much have been looking forward to this trip for what it means for all Christians but it's also a great message to the whole world," he said.

After saying these words, Pope Leo moved down the plane and shook hands with each journalist. Some members of the press passed him gifts to welcome him to his role – these included an icon of the virgin of Guadalupe to recall the years he spent in Latin America, and, on this Thanksgiving, a pumpkin pie.

Copyright 2025 NPR