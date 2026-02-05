Watch: Moms dominate bobsleigh and why athletes get "the yips"

A wintry week ahead as a series of storms are set to impact the region. Expect rain and snow along with blowing snow beginning Monday night and continuing into Friday. Snow into Tuesday morning will fall to near 6000’ with 3-9” by sunrise, decreasing in intensity through the day Tuesday. Subsequent storms will bring more accumulating snow mid to late week, snow levels will gradually lower daily, falling to valley floors Thursday night. We break out of the storminess Friday night. By the end of the week snow totals will near 12-18” for the Flagstaff, Mogollon Rim and White Mts regions, 4-8” for the Prescott area, and several inches for lower elevations including the Navajo nation and Hopi. Rain amounts will be 1-2”.