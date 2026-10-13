Beef prices are on the rise. Here's how it is affecting Texans this election season

The cost of living is a key issue for many voters ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. In Texas, the price of beef offers a glimpse into the economy. Ground beef hit a record high of about $7 per pound in August, which was about $1.50 more than it was when President Trump returned to office for his second term.

Russell Boening, a fourth-generation farmer and rancher of beef cattle near Floresville, Texas, has been feeling the effects of rising fuel costs. Boening told Morning Edition's A Martínez during a tour of his ranch that fuel prices affect everything from fertilizer prices to seed costs.

Adam Bearne / NPR Russell Boening, president of the Texas Farm Bureau, on his ranch outside Floresville, Texas

Boening says drought has also been an issue, and these factors have reduced beef supply. But consumer demand remains high. In an attempt to lower prices, the Trump administration removed tariffs on some foreign imports of ground beef. Boening says that if the policy works, he is OK with it, but it does affect his price, at least in the short term.

Some farmers who sold cattle after Trump's announcement lost $400 to $500 per head, said Boening, who is also the president of the Texas Farm Bureau. "We don't think it was effective," he adds. "Hopefully, we learn from it. We move forward. And we let this supply and demand scenario work itself out."

An American Farm Bureau Federation analysis found that ground beef prices only dropped by about 2% in the weeks following Trump's tariff decision.

Martínez also spoke with consumers in the town of Seguin, Texas, at the grocery chain store HEB. Many of them had the same sentiments. Sheri Moczygemba said she knows the prices are definitely high, but would rather pay than save money by eating something she doesn't love.

And at restaurants like Burnt Bean Co., where brisket is $38 a pound, co-owner Ernest Servantes might not be turning much of a profit. But he says he isn't worried. On the recent Saturday Martínez visited, there was a two-hour wait for a table.

Adam Bearne / NPR Ernest Servantes, co-owner and executive chef at the Burnt Bean Co. in Seguin, Texas

"These consumers understand the value of their dollar, and they want more bang for their buck," Servantes says. "And sometimes it's not about the quantity. It's the quality."

While the Texas Farm Bureau is endorsing the Republican candidates for Senate and governor in the state, some, like Servantes, say their vote is undecided and will go toward who plans to help the middle class and small-business owners.

Listen to the full reporting by clicking on the blue button above.

The radio interview was produced by Iman Maani and edited by Adam Bearne. The digital version was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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