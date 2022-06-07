Trump's record is split in South Dakota Republican primaries

Updated June 7, 2022 at 9:41 PM ET

PIERRE, S.D. - Kristi Noem, the incumbent Republican governor of South Dakota, has won the GOP primary over Steve Haugaard, the former Speaker of the state House, according to The Associated Press.

Since the pandemic, Noem's hands-off approach to COVID-19 has elevated her national profile and heightened her approval within the state.

She's known for her conservative politics on guns, abortion, taxes and other social issues and is a close ally of former President Donald Trump. She even hosted a 4th of July fireworks show at Mount Rushmore with him in 2020 and received his endorsement for governor earlier this year.

Noem's record and incumbency served her well. Heading into Tuesday, 61% of likely Republican voters said they preferred Noem, according to a recent poll from South Dakota State University.

"We've got an incumbent governor who is extremely popular within her own party," says Jon Schaff, a political science professor at Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D.

Her confidence in the race showed throughout the campaign. She hardly engaged with Haugaard during the primary; the two candidates never debated. She also outraised and outspent her opponent.

Still, Haugaard said he thought he saw an opening in the race. In the 2018 primary for governor, Noem narrowly defeated Republican Marty Jackley. And in the general election, she won 51% of the vote to Democrat Bille Sutton's 48%.

Tuesday, Republican voters overwhelmingly nominated her for the general election.

South Dakota Trump adversary

In the U.S. Senate race, incumbent John Thune also handily won his primary Tuesday. Thune, the majority whip, is viewed as next to succeed U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell in senate leadership.

"I'm a right-of-center conservative. I think the country is there. They don't always vote that way, but I think the country still looks for right-of-center conservative solutions to problems," Thune says.

During Trump's attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Thune said the efforts were "going down like a shot dog."

Trump lashed out at Thune on Twitter: "RINO John Thune, 'Mitch's boy', should just let it play out. South Dakota doesn't like weakness. He will be primaried in 2022, political career over!!"

It was speculated that Thune was ready to retire from politics but announced his bid for reelection in January. After sailing to victory in the Republican primary, Thune will face Democrat Brian Bengs in November. The race isn't predicted to be competitive, with Thune as the likely winner.

Copyright 2022 South Dakota Public Broadcasting