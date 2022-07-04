At least 6 people are dead after a Highland Park, Ill. parade shooting on July Fourth

Updated July 4, 2022 at 2:49 PM ET

At least six people are dead and dozens injured following a shooting in Highland Park, Ill., according to a tweeted police statement.

Lake County Sheriff's officials described the suspected shooter as a white male between 18 to 20 years old, long black hair and a small build.

The department said hundreds of law enforcement, including federal partners, remain on the scene searching for the suspect.

Witnesses in the area told The Associated Press they saw bloodied bodies covered with blankets.

Lynn Sweet, the Washington bureau chief at the Chicago Sun-Times who was at the parade, captured the chaos that ensued as gunfire erupted in a video.

My video.. I was at #Highland Park parade.. Terrified people fleeing July 4th parade when shooting started. pic.twitter.com/DSe0NJOuem — Lynn Sweet (@lynnsweet) July 4, 2022

The news outlet reported that a gunman started shooting 10 minutes after the parade started. Several witnesses in the area say they heard multiple shots fired. One told the Sun-Times they counted more than 20 shots fired.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told local TV station ABC7 Chicago: "Unfortunately as you may know, we have an active shooter situation in Highland Park at their parade. It's been reported that there have been nine people shot. I'm still getting reports."

In a statement released by the city, officials say the situation is still an "active incident."

This is a developing story.

