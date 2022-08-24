A baby is reunited with her family after she was found with a woman at an airport

Police at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport say they've found the family of an infant girl who turned up with a woman at one of the airport's light rail stations.

Authorities said the girl, believed to be about 10 months old, was found about 9 p.m. Sunday with a woman at the airport. Police said they believe the pair arrived via a Blue Line light rail train. Police described the woman as "a person in crisis" but did not offer any further details.

"Investigators do not believe that the woman is a relative or guardian of the child," said a crime alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The woman apparently did not offer any information, either about the child's family or identity. Police said they didn't have any reports of missing or abducted children that matched the girl's description.

But a Tuesday night alert from airport police and the BCA, which included pictures of the child wrapped in a blanket and held by an unidentified adult, apparently helped. Authorities reported early Wednesday the girl had been identified, and her mother located safe.

"Thanks to all who shared the alert and provided info that helped investigators identify the child and locate her relatives," the BCA reported.



This piece originally appeared on MPRnews.org.

