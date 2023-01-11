The Mega Millions jackpot grows to $1.35 billion after no big winner

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Mega Millions prize has grown again to an estimated $1.35 billion after there was no winner of the lottery's latest giant jackpot.

The numbers drawn late Tuesday night were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and gold Mega Ball 9.

The prize for the next drawing is Friday night.

There have been 25 drawings over three months since the last time a player matched all six numbers and claimed the jackpot.

The estimated $1.35 billion jackpot prize would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all jackpot winners take a cash payout, which for Friday night's drawing is an estimated $707.9 million.

Despite the game's long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continue to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grows.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

