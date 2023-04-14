Montana becomes 1st state to approve a full ban of TikTok

Montana has become the first state to approve a bill that would ban TikTok over the possibility that the Chinese government could request Americans' data from the wildly popular video-streaming app.

The GOP-controlled Montana House of Representatives sent the bill on Friday to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, who can now sign the measure into law.

The bill makes it illegal to download TikTok in the state, with penalties of up to $10,000 a day for any entity, such as Apple and Google's app stores or TikTok itself, that makes the popular video-streaming app available.

If enacted, the ban in the state would not start until January 2024.

A federal court challenge from TikTok is expected well before then, likely setting up a legal fight that supporters of the law in Montana say could eventually wind up in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Brooke Oberwetter, a TikTok spokesperson, said the bill's backers have admitted that there is "no feasible plan" for putting the TikTok ban in place in the state, since blocking downloads of apps in any one individual state would be almost impossible to enforce. She also said the bill represents the censorship of Montanans' voices.

"We will continue to fight for TikTok users and creators in Montana whose livelihoods and First Amendment rights are threatened by this egregious government overreach," Oberwetter said.

Other critics of the bill include the ACLU of Montana, which has also called the move a violation of free speech rights.

Yet supporters of the bill highlight a 2017 Chinese intelligence law that requires private companies to hand over data about customers to the government in Beijing if and when such information is sought. This comes despite TikTok's position that it would never comply with such a request.

However, the bill states that if TikTok is sold off to a company not in a adversial nation, the ban would stop taking effect.

The aggressive crack down on TikTok in Montana arrives as the Biden administration continues to negotiate with the company about is future in the U.S. Last month, White House officials told TikTok to divest from its Beijing-based corporate parent company, ByteDance, or risk facing a nationwide ban.

Congress, too, has TikTok in its crosshairs. A bill that has gathered bipartisan momentum would give the Department of Commerce the ability to ban apps controlled by "foreign adversaries," a label that could apply to TikTok.

Both in states including Montana and in Washington, D.C., lawmakers view TikTok as a potential national security threat.

Since TikTok is owned by ByteDance, the fear is that the Chinese Communist Party could request access to the 150 million TikTok accounts in America and potentially spy on U.S. citizens, or use the personal data to mount disinformation campaigns on the app.

Though the worries have become louder in recent months, there is no publicly available evidence suggesting that Chinese officials have ever attempted to pry into TikTok's data.

Last month, TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew faced withering questions from lawmakers in Washington, as he attempted to mollify bipartisan fears about the social media app.

Most lawmakers said Chew's testimony, which was at times evasive on questions about China, was unconvincing and only served to further harden their positions against TikTok.

