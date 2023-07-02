© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
NPR News

Two killed and over two dozen injured in Baltimore mass shooting, police say

By The Associated Press
Published July 2, 2023 at 1:53 AM MST

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two people were killed and 28 victims were wounded in a mass shooting, including three people who are in critical condition, police said.

Baltimore Police Department Acting Commissioner Richard Worley confirmed the number of dead and injured during a press conference at the scene.

The shooting took place in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue early Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
The Associated Press