Pakistani police arrest former Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD — Pakistani police on Saturday arrested former Prime Minister Khan at his home in the eastern city of Lahore. It's the second time the popular opposition leader has been detained this year.

Earlier Saturday, a court convicted him in an asset concealment case, handing down a prison sentence that could see him barred from politics. The Islamabad court issued the arrest warrant after convicting Khan, with police in Lahore moving quickly to take him from his home to the Pakistani capital.

It's a fresh blow to Khan's bid to return to power. Since his ouster from power in a no-confidence vote in the parliament in April 2022, Khan has been slapped with more than 150 legal cases, including several on charges of corruption, terrorism and inciting people to violence over deadly protests in May that saw his followers attack government and military property across the country.

