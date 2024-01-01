Carrie.Bieging@nau.edu

Carrie has a B.A. and M.A. in Classics from the University of Arizona and was delighted to find gainful employment as a Latin teacher at BASIS Flagstaff in 2011. She spent twelve years as an educator and administrator before making the jump to NAU in 2023. After being forcibly introduced to public radio in infancy, Carrie has been a KNAU junkie since moving to Flagstaff. She is excited to put her passion for public radio to productive use as the station’s newest underwriting manager.

In her free time, Carrie enjoys exploring the Colorado Plateau with her family, attempting to garden, and experimenting in the kitchen.