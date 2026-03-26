Lee.Born@nau.edu

Lee’s career in weather began while he was in the Navy, working as a weather observer aboard a U.S. Naval ship. He has a B.S. in Meteorology from San Jose State University. Over the years Lee has worked in a broad range of weather fields including climatology, aviation meteorology and, most recently, as a broadcast meteorologist. From 2001-2008, Lee was Chief Meteorologist at KNAZ, Flagstaff’s NBC affiliate, and he worked as a reporter and weather anchor for KPNX, in Phoenix. Lee has also made several appearances on The Weather Channel during some of Flagstaff’s biggest snowstorms. He collaborated with KNAU for many years before coming on in 2013 as the station’s in-house meteorologist. Lee is also Chief Meteorologist and student advisor for NAZ Today, Northern Arizona University’s TV news station.