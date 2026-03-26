Lee BornStaff Meteorologist
Lee’s career in weather began while he was in the Navy, working as a weather observer aboard a U.S. Naval ship. He has a B.S. in Meteorology from San Jose State University. Over the years Lee has worked in a broad range of weather fields including climatology, aviation meteorology and, most recently, as a broadcast meteorologist. From 2001-2008, Lee was Chief Meteorologist at KNAZ, Flagstaff’s NBC affiliate, and he worked as a reporter and weather anchor for KPNX, in Phoenix. Lee has also made several appearances on The Weather Channel during some of Flagstaff’s biggest snowstorms. He collaborated with KNAU for many years before coming on in 2013 as the station’s in-house meteorologist. Lee is also Chief Meteorologist and student advisor for NAZ Today, Northern Arizona University’s TV news station.
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It's officially the last day of winter, but the forecast says otherwise. KNAU meteorologist Lee Born stopped by Morning Edition to discuss the heat wave breaking record-high temperatures.
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September 30 marks the end of the monsoon season and what is known as the "water year." It has been mostly dry on both fronts.
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Are day and night equal on the equinox? The equinox occurs Sunday morning, September 22nd, at 5:44 a.m. local time. On this day there are roughly equal days and equal nights across the entire planet. Why "roughly" equal?
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The very hot conditions continue this week across the West. Excessive heat warnings remain in effect for Arizona locations below 4,000 feet where the heat can be particularly dangerous.
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Heavy snow for the region on this Thursday 2/8. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect through Thursday evening for elevations above 5000'.
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The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the eastern Mogollon Rim and White Mountains regions for elevation above 7,000 feet valid from 8 p.m. Thursday until 11 p.m. Friday, along with winter weather advisories for Grand Canyon country and the Western Mogollon Rim above 6,000 feet, valid from 3 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday.
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A cold, winter storm will deliver snow to the lowest lying locations across the region.
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A very cold winter storm will deliver accumulating snowfall region wide beginning late Saturday night into early Monday morning. Snow will fall down to 3000’ in elevation at times. The NWS has issued Winter Storm Watches, sure to be upgraded to Winter Storm Warnings this weekend. General forecast snow totals range from 4-8” above 6000’ and 1-4” to 3500’. Strong winds will also accompany the storm leading to blizzard like conditions at times. The storm clears eastern AZ by sunrise Monday with frigid temperatures in its wake.
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A powerful winter storm bears down on the region Tuesday night going into Wednesday. Extreme, damaging winds gusting in excess of 80 mph coupled with heavy snow will make for blizzard, white out conditions at times, avoid travel if possible.
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A weak cold front sags and stalls through the day Friday, leading to light rain and snow showers from Flagstaff northward. This may persist Friday night into Saturday morning especially across eastern AZ. A sunny, cool and quiet weekend follows. Monday looks windy as a storm transits to our north. Early indications suggest we may see some Thanksgiving Day rain and snow, stay tuned.