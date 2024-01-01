Richard.Davis@nau.edu

Richard Alun Davis can be heard Saturdays noon to midnight.

He joined KNAU as All Things Considered host in 2017 and later was interim Morning Edition host.

Richard moved to Flagstaff in 1994; he was the first male employee in a southwestern domestic violence shelter as Northland Family Help Center's legal advocate. He then ran KUYI Hopi Radio for more than a decade and remains a broadcast mentor and contributor to Indian Country News Bureau.

His Self Determination Radio counteracts culture and language-loss with creation of stations, content and advising for Tribes.

Richard first DJ'd at WNTH in 1984 (with an admittedly higher/cracking teenage voice) and then as WCWS' Grateful Dead hour co-host. He spins vintage vinyl at regional events and volunteers as a paralegal for the local free immigration clinic.

