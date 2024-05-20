Earth Notes
Every Wednesday
Earth Notes, KNAU’s weekly environmental series, explores the Colorado Plateau by telling stories of the intricate relationships between environmental issues and our daily lives. Rooted in science and wrapped in human interest, the two-minute-long segments encourage listeners to think of themselves as part of the solution to environmental problems. The program tries to foster hope and dampen despair about the environment, and motivate listeners to become more conscious and informed stewards of the Colorado Plateau.
Ways To Subscribe
Latest Episodes
-
The ringtail can be tricky to see. They're the smaller cousins to raccoons and live in rocky habitats across the Southwest. With large rounded eyes and ears, they’re exceptionally well adapted for their elusive, nocturnal lifestyle.
-
The Fremont were ancient pueblo farmers of corn, beans and squash, as well as expert hunters and gatherers. By 1000 A.D. they had developed a highly sophisticated culture among the lush river valleys and forested canyons of their homeland.