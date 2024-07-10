Wednesday, July 10, 2024

On today's newscast: Congress is considering a bill that would establish a reservation in northern Arizona and southern Utah for the San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe, Kroger plans to sell more than a hundred supermarkets across the state with multiple in northern Arizona, the husband of a Yavapai County candidate was cited for allegedly removing a competitor’s political sign, high temperatures remain a concern, and more.

