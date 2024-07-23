Tuesday, July 23, 2024

On today's newscast: Top state Democrats throw their support behind Vice President Kamala Harris as the presidential nominee, Arizona’s tribal lands will be one of six locations to host practice runs ahead of the 2030 U.S. census, the number of kindergartners vaccinated against measles has dropped dramatically, today's the last day to mail early ballots to ensure they’re received in time for next week's primary, and more

