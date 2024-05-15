© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU Local News Now

Wednesday, May 15, 2024

By KNAU STAFF
Published May 15, 2024 at 11:21 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

On today's newscast: The Navajo Nation is considering legislation to approve a sweeping federal settlement over access to the Colorado River and other water sources, Habitat for Humanity has completed two homes in the remote Supai Village on the Havasupai Tribe's land, and advocates for the Apache sacred site Oak Flat will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a case over a massive copper mine that threatens the area.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

Tags
KNAU Local News Now northern arizona newsLocal NewsSacred SitesNavajo Nationcolorado riverOak Flatresolution copperHavasupai Tribe
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF