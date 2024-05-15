Wednesday, May 15, 2024

On today's newscast: The Navajo Nation is considering legislation to approve a sweeping federal settlement over access to the Colorado River and other water sources, Habitat for Humanity has completed two homes in the remote Supai Village on the Havasupai Tribe's land, and advocates for the Apache sacred site Oak Flat will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a case over a massive copper mine that threatens the area.

