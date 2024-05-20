Monday, May 20, 2024

On today's newscast: Critical fire weather conditions are expected throughout northern Arizona Monday, Navajo leaders have called out a Farmington high school after an Indigenous student’s feather plume was cut off her cap during graduation, the Goldwater Institute has threatened to sue the City of Prescott over the denial of a proposed Whiskey Row hotel, Rudy Giuliani has been served for his role in the attempt to overturn former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss in Arizona and more.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

