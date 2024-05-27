Monday, May 27, 2024

On today's newscast: Reservoirs on the Colorado River shows water managers held on to runoff from last year’s wet winter, the Navajo Nation will work with the San Juan Southern Paiute and Hopi tribes to get Congress' approval on a proposed water rights settlement, Game and Fish officers fatally shot a bear in Alpine after the animal attacked a teen, Democrat Ruben Gallego leads Republican Kari Lake in the race for Arizona's U.S. Senate seat, and more.

