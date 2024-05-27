© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU Local News Now

Monday, May 27, 2024

By Bree Burkitt
Published May 27, 2024 at 10:54 AM MST
On today's newscast: Reservoirs on the Colorado River shows water managers held on to runoff from last year’s wet winter, the Navajo Nation will work with the San Juan Southern Paiute and Hopi tribes to get Congress' approval on a proposed water rights settlement, Game and Fish officers fatally shot a bear in Alpine after the animal attacked a teen, Democrat Ruben Gallego leads Republican Kari Lake in the race for Arizona's U.S. Senate seat, and more.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

Bree Burkitt
Bree Burkitt is the host of Morning Edition and a reporter for KNAU. Contact her at bree.burkitt@nau.edu.
