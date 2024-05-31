Friday, May 31, 2024

On today's newscast: The Bureau of Reclamation announced the plan for dealing with nonnative smallmouth bass in the Colorado River, the National Weather Service warns Arizona's monsoon season will likely be dry and hot again, one person has been sentenced in the Medicaid fraud scandal that targeted Native Americans seeking drug and alcohol treatment, Scott Thybony recalls how some have tried to turn the Grand Canyon into a spectacle, and more.

