© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU Local News Now

Friday, May 31, 2024

By Bree Burkitt
Published May 31, 2024 at 11:10 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

On today's newscast: The Bureau of Reclamation announced the plan for dealing with nonnative smallmouth bass in the Colorado River, the National Weather Service warns Arizona's monsoon season will likely be dry and hot again, one person has been sentenced in the Medicaid fraud scandal that targeted Native Americans seeking drug and alcohol treatment, Scott Thybony recalls how some have tried to turn the Grand Canyon into a spectacle, and more.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

KNAU Local News Now
Bree Burkitt
Bree Burkitt is the host of Morning Edition and a reporter for KNAU. Contact her at bree.burkitt@nau.edu.
See stories by Bree Burkitt